Taiwan ICT vendors have to offer turnkey solutions in Indonesia market: Q&A with TAITRA representative

Judy Lin and Benson Wu, Jakarta; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Taiwan has adopted a New Southbound Policy eyeing trade opportunities from ASEAN and South Asia economies. The government-sponsored Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) plays an important role in implementing this policy.

Digitimes recently interviewed Danny Liao, director for TAITRA's Taiwan Trade Center in Jakarta. According to Liao, Taiwan vendors have to offer complete solutions rather than just promote individual products for the Indonesia market.

Q: How is Taiwan-based ICT vendors' business promotion in the Indonesia market?

A: Asustek Computer has performed well in marketing as compared with other vendors, especially the selling of Zen Fone 2, and HTC seems to have not made much in marketing. While ICT products do not account for much of Taiwan's exports to Southeast Asia, machinery is the main part. Taiwan's exports to Indonesia in January-June 2017 totaled US$1.55 billion, growing 15.9% on year, and machinery, mainly machine tools, took up 18.2% of the value with the corresponding value increasing 35% on year.

Q: In the Indonesia market, are Taiwan-based vendors' competitors strong?

A: Yes, especially Chine-based vendors Oppo and Vivo. While Samsung Electronics has invested as much as US$3 billion in marketing, China-based vendors have scored points in marketing. For smartphones, Huawei Technologies used to be the largest China-based vendor but has been replaced by Oppo, whose smartphones are relatively high in performance-price ratio, particularly in terms of camera functions.

Q: In view of difficulty in competition, how should Taiwan-based ICT vendor adjust strategies in the Indonesia market?

A: I think that they have to focus on IoT (Internet of Things). In addition, they cannot just sell individual products separately, for complete solutions will have more business opportunities. For example, there are clients inquiring about short-throw projectors, but they want not only hardware but also total solutions based on their requirements. This is a trend Taiwan-based ICT vendors must know. Taiwan-based ICT vendors are not competitive in product pricing and they are not as good as Apple in brand recognition. Young Indonesians are willing to spend, especially on handsets with many of them owning two handsets each. There is big potential demand for handsets in Indonesia, for there are 133 million Internet surfers of which 90% use handsets.

Q: Many Taiwan-based vendors provide solutions but do not know customers' demand in the Indonesia market. How does TAITRA bridge them to customers?

A: TAITRA holds many events a year. For example, Asia IoT Business Platform, an annual forum held in each of Southeast Asian countries, took place in Indonesia on August 7-8, 2017 and showcased IoT solutions offered by Taiwan-based vendors, including Advantech, Marson Technology, Bionime, Acer and Edimax Technology. This is one of TAITRA's matching platforms. TAITRA often organizes groups of Taiwan-based vendors to attend overseas exhibitions and invites foreign buyers to visit Computex Taipei each year.

Q: Does TAITRA hold exhibitions abroad?

A: TAITRA has been holding Taiwan Export image exhibitions in several Southeast Asian countries: the first one already held in Indonesia in May, the second in Vietnam in July, the third to be in the Philippines in September and the fourth to be in Malaysia in November. TAITRA held three forums respectively focusing on precision medicine, ICT/IoT and Taiwan design in Indonesia this year. Through these activities, TAITRA aims to enhance reputation and liking of Taiwan-based brands in overseas markets.

TAITRA fulfills CSR (corporate social responsibility) in Indonesia by hosting Taiwan Excellence Happy Run, an annual street running event beginning 2014. Participation in the event was limited to 2,000 runners in 2014 and 6,000 in 2016. As several main roads in Jakarta are free of cars in the morning of every Sunday, the running event this year was held on May 14. Unlike other running events which charge runners, TAITRA asked Taiwan Excellence Happy Run participants to bring books that they could donate to charity. Many Taiwan-based companies donated their products to the event as prizes for lottery drawing.

Q: Are there statistics about results of overseas exhibitions?

A: There are statistics about Taiwan Export image exhibitions because such events are intended to obtain orders: 150 exhibitors at the Taiwan Export image exhibition in Jakarta in May obtained orders totaling US$49.2 million and the event attracted more than 18,000 visitors. TAITRA commissions Nielsen to survey visitors about their willingness to buy and recommend products to others.

Q: The Indonesia government demands a minimum local content ratio of 30% for 4G smartphones beginning this year. How will Taiwan-based vendors cope?

A: This is a protective policy to attract production of smartphones in Indonesia and introduce foreign technologies. The 30% includes R&D and innovation centers as well as software developed and services provided in Indonesia. However, Indonesia has advantages in marketing including channels rather than production; therefore Taiwan-based vendors have to capitalize on their manufacturing strength and cooperate with local partners.

Danny Liao (right), director for TAITRA's Taiwan Trade Center, Jakarta

Photo: Judy Lin, Digitimes, August 2017