Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 21:33 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
IFA 2017: Asustek unveils Windows MR headset, new Zenbook products
Monica Chen, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has unveiled its Asus Windows MR (mixed reality) headset at The Edge of Beyond press event held in Berlin prior to the official opening of IFA 2017.

The Asus Windows MR is built upon Microsoft's MR technology to bring immersive real-world as well as virtual experiences to users, company vice president Eric Chen said at the press event.

The MR headset, which is made of lightweight, antibacterial materials, weighs only 400g and will be available at EUR449 (US$534), Chen revealed.

Microsoft is also excited about its collaboration with Asustek to roll out the MR headset, an affordable and easy to set up device which enables to deliver premium MR content, according to Peter Han, vice president, partner devices and solutions at Microsoft.

In addition to the MR headset, products showcased at the press event included ZenBook Flip 14, ZenBook Flip 15, ZenBook Flip S and VivoBook Flip 14.

The ZenBook Flip 14, the world's thinnest 2-in-1 notebook model with a high-performance discrete graphics card, will be available at EUR799, the company said.

The ZenBook Flip 15 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 4K UHD display and gaming-grade Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 graphics, priced at EUR899.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is a convertible notebook with a NanoEdge design that fits a 14-inch Full HD display into a frame size of a typical 13-inch laptop, priced at EUR399.

Meanwhile, Asustek also introduced a new lineup of networking products and monitors, including its AC2900-class Wi-Fi router RT-AC86U, 802.11ax Wi-Fi router RT-AX88U, and curved display monitors Designo Curve MX38VC and Designo Curve MX32VQ.

Asustek unveils Windows MR headset with partners

Asustek vice president Eric Chen (center) presents new products with Microsoft vice president Peter Han (left) and Intel vice president Chris Walker
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • China cracks down on PV systems not compliant with environmental protection

    Before Going to Press | 42min ago

  • Acer to provide VR solutions for theme park in Dubai

    Before Going to Press | 52min ago

  • Acer considering multi-brand strategy

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • Micron sells Lexar business to Longsys

    Before Going to Press | 1h 7min ago

  • Nanya disposes more Micron shares

    Before Going to Press | 1h 8min ago

  • Panel makers to maintain high fab utilization rates in 3Q17, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | 1h 35min ago

  • Orders for NOR flash, car electronics chips to buoy Ardentec revenues in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link