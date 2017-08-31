IFA 2017: Asustek unveils Windows MR headset, new Zenbook products

Monica Chen, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has unveiled its Asus Windows MR (mixed reality) headset at The Edge of Beyond press event held in Berlin prior to the official opening of IFA 2017.

The Asus Windows MR is built upon Microsoft's MR technology to bring immersive real-world as well as virtual experiences to users, company vice president Eric Chen said at the press event.

The MR headset, which is made of lightweight, antibacterial materials, weighs only 400g and will be available at EUR449 (US$534), Chen revealed.

Microsoft is also excited about its collaboration with Asustek to roll out the MR headset, an affordable and easy to set up device which enables to deliver premium MR content, according to Peter Han, vice president, partner devices and solutions at Microsoft.

In addition to the MR headset, products showcased at the press event included ZenBook Flip 14, ZenBook Flip 15, ZenBook Flip S and VivoBook Flip 14.

The ZenBook Flip 14, the world's thinnest 2-in-1 notebook model with a high-performance discrete graphics card, will be available at EUR799, the company said.

The ZenBook Flip 15 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 4K UHD display and gaming-grade Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 graphics, priced at EUR899.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is a convertible notebook with a NanoEdge design that fits a 14-inch Full HD display into a frame size of a typical 13-inch laptop, priced at EUR399.

Meanwhile, Asustek also introduced a new lineup of networking products and monitors, including its AC2900-class Wi-Fi router RT-AC86U, 802.11ax Wi-Fi router RT-AX88U, and curved display monitors Designo Curve MX38VC and Designo Curve MX32VQ.

Asustek vice president Eric Chen (center) presents new products with Microsoft vice president Peter Han (left) and Intel vice president Chris Walker

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, August 2017