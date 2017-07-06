Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
Asustek upstream partners see weak notebook orders in first half
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Because of weakening notebook orders from Asustek Computer, the vendor's upstream manufacturing partners including Pegatron Technology saw their notebook shipments seriously impacted in the first half, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Pegatron has declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Hewlett-Packard's (HP) notebook market share rose during the first half due to aggressive promotion which impacted the shipment performances of smaller vendors such as Asustek.

Digitimes Research's figures also showed that HP returned as the largest notebook vendor worldwide in May with increased shipments and its gap with Lenovo further widened to over 1.2 million units.

Despite Asustek's plan to establish a "Talent Pool" unit, the sources pointed out that several departments have already seen employees leave voluntarily. Asustek's upstream supply chain players are also seeing conservative orders from the company.

Pegatron is now planning to expand its cooperation with other partners and will put more resources on emerging applications including IoT, automated production lines and car electronics.

