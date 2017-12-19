Digitimes Research: Taiwan handset shipments post gains in 3Q17

Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Shipments of handsets by Taiwan's brand vendors and ODMs reached 22.9 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up 11.2% sequentially and 85.3% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Handset shipments from ODMs posted a significant growth in the third quarter, buoyed by orders from HMD Global (Nokia) to the Foxconn Group. However, shipments from brand vendors remained flat in the September quarter as compared to a quarter earlier, Digitimes Research noted.

Also thanks to orders from HMD Global, the Foxconn Group ranked the number one supplier of handsets in the third quarter, while HTC and Asustek Computer tied for second place.

Total handset shipments by Taiwan's makers are expected to reach over 24 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 as orders from HMD Global still remain strong and HTC and Asustek are ramping shipments of new models.

Foxconn will continue to be the top supplier in the fourth quarter, followed by Asustek, HTC, Arima Communications and Compal Electronics.