Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
14°C
Digitimes Research: Taiwan handset shipments post gains in 3Q17
Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Shipments of handsets by Taiwan's brand vendors and ODMs reached 22.9 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up 11.2% sequentially and 85.3% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Handset shipments from ODMs posted a significant growth in the third quarter, buoyed by orders from HMD Global (Nokia) to the Foxconn Group. However, shipments from brand vendors remained flat in the September quarter as compared to a quarter earlier, Digitimes Research noted.

Also thanks to orders from HMD Global, the Foxconn Group ranked the number one supplier of handsets in the third quarter, while HTC and Asustek Computer tied for second place.

Total handset shipments by Taiwan's makers are expected to reach over 24 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 as orders from HMD Global still remain strong and HTC and Asustek are ramping shipments of new models.

Foxconn will continue to be the top supplier in the fourth quarter, followed by Asustek, HTC, Arima Communications and Compal Electronics.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Garmin launches new smartwatch supporting mobile payment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • Computex 2018 to focus on AI, 5G, IIoT, VR, blockchain

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • LG Display to focus on production of 65-, 77-inch OLED panels in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • China market: China Mobile set 2018 orders for optical components

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • Chinba market: Smartphone brands launch limited editions to promote brand image

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • IoT platform operator PTC to set up reality lab

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global LCD TV shipments to drop slightly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • Competition in global TV market to remain keen in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link