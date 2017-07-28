China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headsets

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

HTC plans to launch a standalone Vive VR headset, built using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 VR mobile platform, in China initially, according to a company announcement.

HTC announced the forthcoming standalone VR headset alongside showcasing its Vive VR devices and related products at the ongoing ChinaJoy 2017, a gaming, e-sport and IT entertainment show being held in Shanghai from July 27-30.

HTC's own virtual reality app store, Viveport, will serve as the content platform for the standalone VR headset, HTC said.

The adoption of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 VR platform will help speed up the development of related apps by developers, HTC noted.

The standalone VR headset is expected to come with a competitive price that will allows HTC to ramp up its share in China's fast-growing VR market, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the use of Viveport by the standalone VR headset will help bring in more app income for HTC and also foster the development of the Vive ecosystem in China, commented the sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017