Taiwan market: HTC updates entry-level smartphone model

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

HTC has launched an update version of its HTC One A9s in the Taiwan market aiming to further expand its market share. The product is available at NT$4,990 (US$165) unlocked.

HTC claimed that the new HTC One A9s is the first model in the sub-NT$5,000 segment that comes with NFC and high-speed fingerprint identification chips that enable Android Pay.

The company has shipped over 240,000 units of the HTC One A9 series products since the first model was launched in 2015.

The A9s comes with a 5-inch touchscreen, MediaTek octa-core CPU, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The company's stock prices shed NT$0.90 to close at NT$70.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 30 session.