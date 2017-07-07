Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
HTC June revenues rise on brisk sales of U11 smartphones
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Brisk sales of the HTC U11 series smartphones buoyed revenues at HTC in June, which climbed to the highest for 2017 at NT$6.89 billion (US$225.2 million). The monthly figures represented an increase of 8.38% from the previous month and 52.1% from a year earlier.

For the first half of 2017, revenues totaled NT$30.67 billion, decreasing 8.4% from a year earlier.

HTC is expected to see sales of the HTC U11 continue to gain momentum in July as the vendor has jacked up the inventory levels at channels to meet seasonal demand and will also begin marketing the model in more overseas markets, according to market watchers.

HTC is expected to begin shipping the second-generation Pixel smartphones to Google in the fourth quarter of 2017, maintaining the prospects for its smartphone business in the quarter, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company is also likely to launch its first mobile VR headset in the fourth quarter, further expanding its VR portfolios.

