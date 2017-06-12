HTC adds new content to Viveport platform

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

HTC recently added 76 new titles onto its Viveport, the app store for its Vive head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices, bring the total number of content to over 150, according to the company.

The number of active Viveport users has reached over 100,000, HTC revealed. Viveport is available for subscription at US$6.99 a month.

The enhanced library will benefit Viveport's application developers, while also ramping sales of the Vive, according to industry watchers.

HTC shipped 190,000 units of the Vive in the first quarter of 2017, taking the third position of the global VR headset vendor rankings with an 8.4% share, according to IDC.