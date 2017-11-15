Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:06 (GMT+8)
China market: HTC unveils standalone Vive Focus VR headset
Max Wang, Beijing; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

HTC has unveiled the Vive Focus, its all-in-one VR headset, at the Vive Developer Conference held in Beijing recently. The model features an AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip and a handheld controller to allow users six degrees of freedom (6DoF) as they explore virtual environments.

The Vive Focus is designed to appeal to a mass market audience as it does not need a PC or smartphone to function, according to Alvin Wang Graylin, president HTC Vive China.

With two built-in cameras and 6DoF technology, the Vive Focus is able to deliver "world-scale" positional tracking without external base stations or sensors anywhere, anytime, Wang claimed.

While acknowledging that sales of standalone VR devices in China have been lower than expected, Wang said that the weak demand was resulting from a lack of content and immerse experiences.

The introduction of the Vive Focus will bring in more and varied content and better experiences, which will be instrumental to driving up demand for standalone VR headsets in China, Wang stated.

HTC also announced its Vive Wave VR open platform alongside the release of the Vive Focus. The Vive Wave aims to serve as an integrated platform to simplify development processes of VR content.

HTC hopes the Vive Wave will help bring together the highly fragmented mobile VR market in China and make it easier for third-party partners to produce content, said Raymond Pao, vice president of HTC VR new technology division.

The Vive Wave will also be a cross-platform, enabling existing content developers for Oculus, Daydream and Samsung Gear to port their content on Vive Wave, Pao said.

The platform also features an open interface enabling interoperability among numerous mobile VR headsets and accessories, Pao added.

A number of China-based companies including iQiyi, Pimax, Mojing, coocaa (Skyworth), Nubia Technology have reportedly pledged their support for the Vive Ware. Pao said that over 35 content developers globally have already built VR content optimized for Vive Wave.

The Vive Focus will be available in the China market initially, and HTC has yet to reveal a price and launch date.

As the company is deepening its deployment in China, HTC said that it will not be able to launch a standalone Daydream-enable VR headset in time for the year-end holiday shopping season.

