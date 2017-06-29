MWC Shanghai 2017: HTC aims to cut a major chunk of China VR market

HTC is highlighting its Viveport platform as well as setting up a VR arcade zone to demonstrate its HTC Vive and VR platforms for gaming, entertainment, medical/health care, education and retailing applications as it aims to make a headway in China's emerging VR market.
HTC is teaming up with Holodia to show integrated applications using the HTC Vive and Holofit from Holodia. It also ties up with 2 Bears Studios to launch a new title of Arcade Sage.
The company is also introducing a new Vivepaper platform to allow users to tap on AR (augmented reality) experiences through panorama photos and 3D models.
HTC believes that China has a potential to lead the US and European market to become the most popular area for VR applications as the number of China-based VR-related businesses are huge, and they are eager to implement related applications.
HTC at MWC Shanghai 2017
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, June 2017