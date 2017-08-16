HTC to offer Vive VR training to UPS

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

HTC has tied up with UPS and will launch logistics training courses utilizing its Vive VR technology and devices at the courier's nine training centers in the US starting September.

The Vive will offer immerse training environment for drivers to help them better identify possible road hazards on their routine routes and therefore to safeguard their personal security, HTC said.

In addition to UPS, a number of enterprises are also considering using the Vive as their main training platform to improve training efficiency, HTC added.

The expanding Vive ecosystem and the planned launch of a standalone Vive VR device in China in the fourth quarter of 2017 will help ramp up VR revenues at HTC, according to industry sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017