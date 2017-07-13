Taipei, Friday, July 14, 2017 10:08 (GMT+8)
Nichia wins lawsuit against WOFI, sues HTC regarding patent infringement in Germany
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

The District Court of Dusseldorf in Germany has judged that WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH, a residential lighting subsidiary of Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics, infringes Nichia's YAG phosphoric material (used in white LED) patent EP 0 936 682 (DE 697 02 929), according to Nichia.

In addition, Nichia on June 29 filed charges against HTC and affiliates HTC Europe, HTC Germany as well as Digital River Ireland, an e-commerce operator responsible for online marketing of HTC smartphones in Europe, for infringement of the YAG patent due to white LEDs used in HTC's U Ultra, Nichia said.

The court has found that WOFI infringes the YAG patent in 12 LED lighting product items and has decided to uphold Nichia's request to issue an injunction to permanently ban sales, and to recall the concerned products, as well as to ask WOFI to provide accounting records to estimate damages.

Nichia has also requested the court ask HTC and its affiliates to provide accounting records to estimate damages.

