HTC announces US$200 cut for Vive
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

In a move to make its VR devices more accessible to the mass market, HTC has announced a US$200 price reduction for its Vive virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The company lowered the price of the Vive headsets sold in the US from US$799 to US$599 before taxes. In Taiwan, the devices will be available at NT$21,988 (US$726) after taxes.

All new Vive purchases come with a free trial subscription to its VR platform, the Viveport, where consumers can choose up to five titles per month to experience, including Google's Tilt Brush, Everest VR, and Richie's Plank Experience, the company said.

Vive's price reduction coupled with the latest round of price cuts by Oculus for its Oculus Rift headsets and controllers will help ramp up the buying sentiment of VR devices, particularly during the year-end holiday season, according to industry sources.

Oculus launched in July a six-week package selling campaign offering its Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch at US$399, compared to their respective prices of US$499 and US$99 since March.

The US is currently the largest market for the Vive thanks to the popularity of Steam, HTC's platform partner, according to Raymond Pao, vice president of VR new technology unit at HTC.

According to Steam, the Vive maintains a 60% share of access to the Steam platform for high-end VR headsets. Over the past year, the Vive has maintained its lead by more than 20%.

Demand for VR devices in the UK and China is also promising, said Pao, who continued that the VR industry in China is prospering due to the growing number of active VR developers and strong government support.

There is also a certain degree of demand for VR products in Japan, but the development the VR market there is relatively slow, Pao added.

price cut to help HTC ramp up revenues

Vive's price cut to help HTC improve its sales performance
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

