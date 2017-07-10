Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
HTC ties up with Volkswagen to develop VR applications
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

HTC has teamed up with Volkswagen to develop VR (virtual reality) solutions and applications for internal production and logistics operations of the German-based automaker, according to HTC.

In cooperation with startup company Innoactive, HTC is integrating Volkswagen's existing VR applications and related tools into a single platform, dubbed Digital Reality Hub.

The Digital Reality Hub delivers related VR applications to enable cross-brand and cross-site collaboration within the auto company, HTC said, adding that Volkswagen can also utilize the VR platform for logistics training and cross-region virtual conference.

Volkswagen will also use HTC Vive VR systems to roll out its new VR applications, HTC said.

Volkswagen's logistics unit and the Digital Realities team of its Digital Factory are developing together other production and logistics VR solutions for Audi, Seat and Skoda, and those solutions will be also shared by all of Volkswagen's employees, HTC revealed.

HTC's Vive HMD VR devices have been adopted by Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Honda Motor and Jaguar for VR showrooms, demonstration tools and other applications.

HTC ties up with Volkswagen

HTC promoting business VR applications
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

