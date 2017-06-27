Global VR investments in 1H17 exceed those in 2016, says HTC executive

Max Wang, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Global investments in the VR industry in the first half of 2017 already exceeded the total amount injected in 2016, according to Alvin Wang Graylin, president of HTC Vive Greater China.

Total investments in the VR industry have reached about US$1.2 billion in the first half of 2017, including a US$400 million investment injected into game engine company Unity Technologies and US$500 million received by UK-based Improbable, Wang indicated.

Development of the global VR industry is also set for rapid growth after Apple announced that its operating system, High Sierra, will support Stream VR platforms and HTC Vive, Wang said on the sidelines of the Vive X Asia Demo Day held recently in Shanghai.

Virtual reality versions of video games, including Fallout, Doom and Skyrim, were part of a lineup unveiled at the recently concluded E3 game show indicating that game makers are investing in the VR business, Wang added.

Additionally, the planned release of the world's first VR movie, Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spieberg, in March 2018 will also help to propel VR content into the consumer market, Wang said.

HTC Vive Greater China president Alvin Wang Graylin (left)

Photo: max Wang, Digitimes, June 2017