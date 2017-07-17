HTC upgrades U11 to support Alexa voice service

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

HTC has tied up with Amazon and optimized its latest flagship smartphone the HTC U11 to support Alexa voice service, making the model the world's first Alexa-enabled smartphone, according to the company.

HTC will also optimize the Alexa to roll out HTC Alexa app, which will be available for users in the US and Europe to download in July and August, depending on market areas, HTC said.

The HTC U11 also supports HTC's own voice assistant HTC Sense Companion as well as Google Assistant.

HTC reported recently that its revenues surged 52.1% on month and 8.38% on year to a 7-month high of NT$6.89 billion (US$226.65 million) in June, buoyed by brisk shipments of the HTC U11.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through June totaled NT$30.67 billion, decreasing 8.38% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.30 to finish at NT$73.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 17 session.

HTC U11: The world's first Alexa-enabled smartphone

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017