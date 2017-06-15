HTC ties up with Bandai Namco to promote VR activities

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

HTC has announced that that its Vive has been chosen to lead VR activities at VR Zone Shinjuku, the largest VR location built by Bandai Namco Entertainment in Japan.

HTC will provide Vive hardware as well as technology support for developing VR activities in the zone, HTC said.

A number of VR titles such as Mario Kart arcade GP VR, The Throne of Souls, Master the Kamehameha, Arise Stealth Hounds, and Daiba Assault will be available for visitors to enjoy immersive VR experience in the zone.

HTC said it will continue supporting other VR facilities and arcades globally to promote the VR industry.