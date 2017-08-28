China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

China-based DPVR (previously known as Deepoon) overtook HTC as the top VR headset vendor in China in the second quarter of 2017 with shipments totaling 18,000 units, up 30% sequentially, according to Canalys.

HTC, whose only VR product is the HTC Vive basic headset, saw its VR headset shipments to China fall 6% sequentially to 14,000 units in the second quarter, said Canalys. Sony took third place, shipping 9,000 PlayStation VR headsets to the country.

The overall VR headset market in China grew 25% sequentially to 80,000 units in the second quarter, Canalys indicated. Notable vendors, including Pico, 3Glasses and Hypereal, contributed to growth with new product releases.

DPVR ships a variety of VR products with a strong focus on standalone smart VR headsets, which accounted for 60% of its total shipments in the second quarter, Canalys said. The company benefited from a better product mix, with the addition of the newly-released E3, a basic VR headset that tethers to a PC.

"The E3's biggest selling point is its competitive price," said Canalys Analyst Jason Low. "By dropping the barrier to entry, businesses are now investing more in VR. DPVR is winning contracts from B2B partners, including media content and service providers looking to deliver VR content to customers at home." DPVR shipped 7,000 E3 devices in the second quarter of 2017, though it still trailed behind HTC and Sony in the basic VR headset segment.

Canalys expects the market to move toward smart VR headsets in the second half of 2017. HTC announced the recruitment of developers for its upcoming smart VR headset during ChinaJoy 2017, an entertainment expo held in Shanghai in July. "HTC saw the need to quickly launch a standalone headset specifically for the Chinese market to follow the trend early," Low continued. But even as HTC drops the selling price, the current Vive system poses many challenges for both consumer and business adoption due to its complexity and the need for VR-ready PCs. "HTC will regain its top position in China if it produces an appealing standalone headset that is affordable yet capable of providing new use cases for both businesses and consumers," Low said.

China's consumer market remains challenging, especially for basic VR headsets that need an additional external computing device, Canalys said. But China-based vendors have identified opportunities that HTC and Sony missed. "Hypereal, a newcomer to the industry, released the Pano, an affordable headset suitable for VR gaming on the PC, to fill the void caused by the absence of Oculus in China," said Canalys Research Analyst Mo Jia. "Vendors must lower prices while improving the user experience and content to drive growth and adoption in the consumer market. Pico demonstrated that it is possible to produce an appealing standalone headset while offering a decent VR experience for under CNY2,000 (US$300)."

VR headset shipments worldwide reached 800,000 units in the second quarter of 2017, with China accounting for 10% of the market, according to Canalys.