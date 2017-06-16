Sales of HTC U11 better than expected

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Sales of HTC's new flagship smartphone, the HTC U11, have been better than expected since its launch in May, with shortages in some markets unable to be fulfilled until early July, according to Chang Chia-lin, president of HTC's smartphone and connected devices business unit.

In Japan, HTC has tied up again with SoftBank, in addition to KDDI, to promote the HTC U11, after the cooperation between the two companies suspended eight years ago, Chang noted.

Despite keen competition in the China market, HTC has continued pushing into the market, said Chang, noting that the HTC U11 has become one of the top-10 selling models in China following its launch on June 1.

Meanwhile, HTC has further revamped its strategy aiming to turn around its smartphone business, Chang said at the company's most recent shareholders meeting.

HTC will continue to bring down its operating costs, reducing the number of new smartphone models launched each year, while channeling its resources and R&D personnel to the development of 5G related technology and products, Chang revealed.

Operating expenses will continue to drop in 2017 after the company managed to slash expenses to NT$24 billion in 2016, from NT$36 billion a year earlier.

Marketing expenses were shaved to NT$8.8 billion in 2016 from NT$17.4 billion spent a year earlier, and the amount is likely to dip further in 2017, Chang added.

Meanwhile, the number of new phones planned for 2017 will be reduced to 3-4 models instead of the multiple models launched a year previously, Chang concluded.