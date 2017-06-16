Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:35 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
27°C
Sales of HTC U11 better than expected
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Sales of HTC's new flagship smartphone, the HTC U11, have been better than expected since its launch in May, with shortages in some markets unable to be fulfilled until early July, according to Chang Chia-lin, president of HTC's smartphone and connected devices business unit.

In Japan, HTC has tied up again with SoftBank, in addition to KDDI, to promote the HTC U11, after the cooperation between the two companies suspended eight years ago, Chang noted.

Despite keen competition in the China market, HTC has continued pushing into the market, said Chang, noting that the HTC U11 has become one of the top-10 selling models in China following its launch on June 1.

Meanwhile, HTC has further revamped its strategy aiming to turn around its smartphone business, Chang said at the company's most recent shareholders meeting.

HTC will continue to bring down its operating costs, reducing the number of new smartphone models launched each year, while channeling its resources and R&D personnel to the development of 5G related technology and products, Chang revealed.

Operating expenses will continue to drop in 2017 after the company managed to slash expenses to NT$24 billion in 2016, from NT$36 billion a year earlier.

Marketing expenses were shaved to NT$8.8 billion in 2016 from NT$17.4 billion spent a year earlier, and the amount is likely to dip further in 2017, Chang added.

Meanwhile, the number of new phones planned for 2017 will be reduced to 3-4 models instead of the multiple models launched a year previously, Chang concluded.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link