HTC investigating smartphone fire incident in France

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

High Tech Computer (HTC) has commented on a couple reports that its smartphones has spontaneously caught fire in Taiwan and France, saying it is cooperating with third-party investigations to look into the problems.

HTC noted that it has received reports in the past about HTC smartphones catching fire, but after investigation, most of the cases were caused by damage from improper external forces.

The accident in Taiwan has already been determined to have been caused by the consumer placing improper force on the smartphone which damaged the battery. As for the incident in France, HTC is working with an investigation organization to discover the cause.