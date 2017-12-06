TPK November revenues hit 2-year high

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding's consolidated revenues grew 12.8% on month and 48.1% on year to a two-year high of NT$11.365 billion (US$378.8 million) in November.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$95.776 billion, increasing 19% from a year earlier.

The company expects its fourth-quarter 2017 revenues to be comparable to those of a quarter earlier, but operating margin is likely to drop to 3% due to a change in product mix and rising raw material costs.

The company said its capacity utilization rate is currently at 85% and could ramp up higher in the first quarter of 2018 depending on buying sentiment during the year-end shopping season.

TPK posted net profits of NT$1.813 billion or NT$5.18 per share in the first three quarters of 2017.