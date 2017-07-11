Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:02 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Top-3 telecom companies post higher than expected earnings for 1H17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Taiwan's top-three telecom operators, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile (TWM) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), all posted higher-than-expected earnings in the first half of 2017, according to data released by the companies.

CHT led rivals with the highest EPS of NT$0.46 (US$0.015) for June, compared with TWM's NT$0.45 and FET's NT$0.30.

For the first half of 2017, TWM had an EPS of NT$2.86, accounting for 54% of its annual target of NT$5.28. During the same period, CHT generated an EPS of NT$2.58, or 54.3% of its annual goal; FET secured an EPS of NT$1.77 or 53.6% of its target for the year.

Year-to-date, CHT posted revenues of NT$110.2 billion with net profits of NT$20.04 billion, and TWM had revenues of NT$56.64 billion with net profits of NT$7.79 billion, while FET recorded revenues of NT$44.42 billion with net profits of NT$5.75 billion.

