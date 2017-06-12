Chunghwa Telecom to set up information security subsidiary

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) plans to set up an information security company in the second half of 2017 aiming to foster the development of Taiwan's cybersecurity industry, according to company chairman Cheng Yu.

The subsidiary will be capitalized at NT$300-500 million (US$9.97-16.61 million) initially, and expanded to NT$1-2 billion, Cheng announced during a recent cybersecurity forum.

The planned information security company will be a 100%-owned subsidiary of CHT initially, but will also solicit strategic partners in the future, depending on its business development, Cheng added.

CHT's information security business has been growing at an annual rate of 30-40% in recently years, generating revenues of over NT$1 billion in 2016, Cheng noted.

CHT will also push for cybersecurity cooperation with local and international concerns and expand to overseas markets, notably in the Southeast Asia region, Cheng said.

Taiwan Premier Lin Chuan (left) and CHT chairman Cheng Yu

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, June 2017