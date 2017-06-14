Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Mobile telecom carrier Taiwan Star Cellular has outperformed rival company Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) to become the fourth-largest telecom operator in the Taiwan market, buoyed by a double-digit increase rate for its mobile service revenues, according to company president Cliff Lai.

In 2016, Taiwan Star Cellular saw its mobile service revenues grow 18.9% on year, and its number of 4G service subscribers grew 148%, Lai revealed.

At the end of May, the company had a total of 1.73 million subscribers for its 3G/4G services, higher than the 1.71 million recorded at APT, Lai indicated.

For 4G service alone, the company is expected to see the number of subscribers reach 1.13 million by the end of June 2017.

The company expects its operations to reach positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) once the total number of subscribers reaches two million, and to swing into profitability once the number hits 2.5 million, Lai said.

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) are currently the top-three mobile telecom operators in Taiwan.