Taiwan top-3 telecom operators report increased earnings for September

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Taiwan's top-three telecom operators - Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile (TWM) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) - all have reported increased profits for September on sales momentum driven by the availability of iPhone 8 devices.

CHT saw it net profits increase 10% on year to NT$3.33 billion (US$110.17 million) in September, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.43 for the month. However, revenues for the month were down 3.6% on year to NT$19.43 billion.

For the first nine months of 2017, CHT posted consolidated revenues of NT$166.63 billion, decreasing 2.9% from a year earlier. Net profits for the nine-month period were down 6.5% on year to NT$30.19 billion or NT$3.89 per share.

TWM saw its revenues edge up 3% on year to NT$9.79 billion in September. Net profits for the month stood at NT$1.21 billion or NT$0.45 per share.

For the January-September period, TWM had total revenues of NT$85.41 billion and net profits of NT$11.75 billion. EPS for the nine-month period reached NT$4.32, the highest among the top-three telecom operators.

Meanwhile, FET garnered revenues of NT$8.06 billion for September in which net profits stood at NT$837 million or NT$0.26 per share.

Year-to-date, FET posted revenues of NT$67.281 billion with a net profit of NT$8.607 billion or an EPS of NT$2.64.