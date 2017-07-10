Taiwan market: New profit-sharing scheme needed for TV operators and content providers

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

A friction between Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and content providers for profit-sharing on content delivered through CHT's MOD (multimedia-on-demand) platform has become an issue involving cable TV operators and content providers.

CHT introduced a new profit-sharing scheme early July, which will grant more profits to content providers that are able to deliver content gaining higher ratings, and smaller profits to "poor" content producers. CHT's new scheme is designed to address its money-losing MOD business, which has accumulated total losses of NT$31.5 billion over the past 13 years.

Unhappy with CHT's new profit-sharing program, some content providers cut off their content from CHT's MOD channels, triggering disputes among CHT and its MOD service subscribers.

Taiwan Mobile, Taiwan's second largest telecom operator, has voiced its support for CHT's profit-sharing plan, saying that a profit-sharing mechanism based on viewing ratings will be a win-win for TV operators and content providers.

Taiwan Mobile currently operates cable TV business through its subsidiaries, Kbro and TFN Media.

Taiwan Mobile suggested the government agencies such as the National Communications Commission (NCC) or Ministry of Culture, help create a third-party TV rating agency to facilitate the implementation of new profit-sharing scheme, said company president James Jeng.

Taiwan needs to introduce viewing ratings for TV content

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017