Taiwan market: CHT teams up with Fox+ to provide OTT service

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has teamed up with Fox+, a video streaming service unit of the Fox Networks Group, to provide OTT services in the Taiwan market, as the telecom operator has ramped up its efforts to enrich its content service.

The partnership will begin in the form of OTT mobile value-added service initially, and then CHT will launch an integrated platform combining CHT's MOD and Fox+ OTT platforms, according to CHT chairman David Cheng.

Under the partnership agreement, CHT has exclusive rights to distribute the Fox+ service for six months in the local market. CHT is Fox Networks' third partner in Asia to launch the Fox+ service, which is also available in Singapore and the Philippines now.

The cooperation with CHT will allow Fox Networks to reach five million cable TV users as well as tens of millions mobile users in Taiwan, said Zubin Gandevia, president of Asia-Pacific and Middle East at Fox Networks.