Taiwan market: TWM posts highest EPS among top-3 telecom carriers in May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Taiwan Mobile (TWM) led the top-3 Taiwan-based mobile telecom operators with the highest EPS of NT$0.48 for May, compared to NT$0.40 earned by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and NT$0.30 by Far EasTone Telecommunication (FET).

For the first five months of 2017, TWM posted an EPS of NT$2.41, followed by CHT's NT$2.21 and FET's NT$1.47.

In terms of sales, CHT generated consolidated revenues of NT$18.42 billion (NT$611.89 million) for May, compared TWM's NT$9.41 billion and FET's NT$7.43 billion. Year-to-date, CHT had combined revenues of NT$91.51 billion, followed by TWM with NT$47.28 billion and FET with NT$37.12 billion.

CHT saw its net profits for May decline 13.5% on year to NT$3.07 billion, and the January-May period also slipped 13.3% to NT$16.46 billion.

However, TWM said its net profits edged up 1% on year to NT$6.56 billion in the first five months of 2017.