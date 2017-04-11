Far EasTone revenues stay flat on month in March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has reported revenues of NT$7.356 billion (US$240.17 million), up 0.55% on month but down 7.98% on year. Net profits for the month reached NT$963 million or NT$0.3 per share.

For the first quarters of 2017, revenues totaled NT$22.48 billion, decreasing 5.62% from a year earlier. Net profits reached NT$2.836 billion or NT$0.87 per share for the three-month period.

Major domestic rivals Taiwan Mobile (TWM) and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) posed an EPS of NT$1.46 and NT$1.24, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.40 to close at NT$76.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 11 session.