Taiwan market: Chunghwa Telecom ramping MOD business

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has made a great progress in promoting its multimedia-on-demand (MOD) business recently and managed to garner more than 40,000 new subscribers in August alone, according to company chairman David Cheng.

The successful running of the Summer Universiade Taipei 2017 helped boost CHT's MOD business, Cheng said on the sidelines of the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).

CHT originally expected a significant drop in MOD users following the end of the sports event, but it did not happen, Cheng noted.

CHT currently has a total of 1.4 million MOD subscribers, Cheng revealed. The company aims at ramping the number to two million by the end of 2017.

CHT is highlighting a number of its digital applications and solutions at WCIT, including smart applications with security, smart life and IoT applications.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017