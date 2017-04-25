Taiwan market: CHT expects significant revenues from IoT platform

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) is to promote its in-house developed IoT platform to the business sector and aims to generate revenues of over NT$10 billion (US$33.04 million) a year from IoT applications within five years, according to company president Hsieh Chi-mao.

CHT's IoT platform offers integrated services that span information security, Big Data, cloud applications, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) functionality, Hsieh noted.

Applications of the IoT platform generated revenues of about NT$4 billion for CHT in 2016, according to an industry estimate.

Under a five-year development plan, CHT will strengthen its cooperation with related companies and organizations to enrich the applications of its IoT platform for smart architecture, smart home, smart traffic, smart energy and smart city, Hsieh said.