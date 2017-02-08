Taiwan market: Taiwan Mobile to promote DDoS protection services

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Taiwan Mobile (TWM) will strive to promote multilayer DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection services to business clients in 2017, the company has said.

While noting that more than 10 securities investment houses and over 20 banks are using its broadband network services, Taiwan Mobile said a number of clients in the financial service industry are interested in its DDoS protection services.

Demand for cybersecurity is set to gain momentum after a number of local securities brokerages recently received threats by an alleged cyber-group seeking payment to avoid a DDoS attack that could crash their websites, TWM noted.

Apart from a brief disruption at one brokerage house, all other local brokerages were not affected by the planned attacks, according to local media reports.

However, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked all securities firms to step up their defensive measures.