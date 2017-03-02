Taiwan market: Taiwan Mobile to launch gold-colored iPhone 6 32GB limited edition

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Mobile telecom operator Taiwan Mobile (TWM) has begun taking pre-sale orders for a limited edition of gold-colored iPhone 6 32GB to be launched in the Taiwan market on March 10, according to TWM.

The limited edition of iPhone 6 will be available only at TWM's exclusive retail shops or its online platform, and will not be available even at Apple stores or its website.

Apple also launched the iPhone 6 32GB in China in the latter half of February, priced at CNY3,900 (US$567) unlocked.

The iPhone 6 was launched initially in 2014 with memory storage capacity available in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Apple's re-launch of an iPhone 6 family product is targeting the mid-range segment, while also aiming to expand its client base and so as to promote its content and application services, according to market sources.

In Taiwan, the iPhone 6 32G will be available at NT$2,900 (US$94) bounded with a monthly service fee of NT$999 for 30 months; or free of charge bounded with a monthly fee of NT$1,399 for 30 months, according to TWM.