Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:47 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Taiwan market: FET offers rental online consulting services
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has teamed up with Soluto to launch online consulting services regarding use of handsets and connected consumer electronics for its subscribers, according to the mobile telecom carrier.

The consulting service is made available through subscription. FET is currently offering the service at a discounted monthly rental of NT$99 (US$3.27) until the end of June and a regular rate of NT$149 after, with users able to consult with online technical experts via voice communications or messages.

FET expected the number of subscribers to the newly launched digital consulting service to reach 100,000 by the first quarter of 2018, according to Maxwell Cheng, executive vice president and chief sales & marketing officer at FET.

The digital consulting service came after the company launched a handset maintenance service recently. FET expects the number of its handset maintenance service subscribers to reach 400,000-500,000 and to generate service revenues of over NT$1 billion a year from the sector, Cheng added.

FET execuive vp Maxwell Cheng

FET chief sales & marketing officer Maxwell Cheng
Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 8min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 8min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 8min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link