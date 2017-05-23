Taiwan market: FET offers rental online consulting services

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has teamed up with Soluto to launch online consulting services regarding use of handsets and connected consumer electronics for its subscribers, according to the mobile telecom carrier.

The consulting service is made available through subscription. FET is currently offering the service at a discounted monthly rental of NT$99 (US$3.27) until the end of June and a regular rate of NT$149 after, with users able to consult with online technical experts via voice communications or messages.

FET expected the number of subscribers to the newly launched digital consulting service to reach 100,000 by the first quarter of 2018, according to Maxwell Cheng, executive vice president and chief sales & marketing officer at FET.

The digital consulting service came after the company launched a handset maintenance service recently. FET expects the number of its handset maintenance service subscribers to reach 400,000-500,000 and to generate service revenues of over NT$1 billion a year from the sector, Cheng added.

FET chief sales & marketing officer Maxwell Cheng

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, May 2017