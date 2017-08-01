Taiwan market: CHT eyeing 2 million MOD service subscribers by year-end 2017

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) aims to boost the number of its MOD service subscribers to two million by year-end 2017, up from 1.36 million at the end of June, according to company chairman David Cheng.

The ambitious goal was set after the company began to push a new profit sharing scheme with content providers for content delivered through CHT's MOD platform.

The new scheme will give consumers more choice among MOD services at more reasonable prices, and so is hoped to attract more subscribers, Cheng said.

Previously, CHT was able to solicit around 200,000 new members for its MOD service a year. With a subscriber-base of two million, CHT's MOD business would likely begin generating profits, the company said previously.

Meanwhile, CHT will cooperate with OTT service providers, including KKTV and Hami Video, to provide related OTT services through its MOD platform. CHT also plans to team up with international OTT service providers to further enrich its MOD contend, Cheng said.

CHT promoting MOD business with enriched content

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017