Taiwan market: Top-3 telecom operators fare well in January-July period
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

Taiwan's top-three telecom operators - Chung Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile (TWM) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) - were performing better than expected in the first seven months of 2017, according to data released by the companies.

TWM led the top-tier group with the highest EPS of NT$0.48 for July, compared to NT$0.46 of CHT and NT$0.30 of FET. TWM also posted the highest EPS of NT$3.34 for the first seven months of 2017, followed by CHT's NT$3.04 and FET's NT$2.07.

CHT saw its net profits dip 8.9% to NT$23.6 billion (US$778.94 million) in the first seven months of 2017, accounting for 64% of its target set for the year. Revenues were down 2.3% on year to NT$128.83 billion during the seven-month period.

TWM posted net profits of NT$9.09 billion during the January-July period, down 1.7% on year. The earnings accounted for 63% of its annual target. The company also saw its revenues ebb 1.5% to NT$66.06 billion during the period.

FET generated net profits of NT$984 million in July and NT$6.738 billion in the January-July period, during which revenues totaled NT$51.175 billion.

