Taiwan market: FET posts highest ARPU for mobile service in 1Q17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) posted the highest ARPU of NT$883 (US$29.29) for its mobile service subscribers in the first quarter of 2017, compared to NT$861 of Taiwan Mobile and NT$590 of Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), according to data compiled by FET.

For 2017-2018, FET will focus on promoting related IoT products and services targeting the business sector, company president Yvonne Li said at the company's latest investors conference.

Revenues of FET's ICT services offered to the business sector increased 18% on year in the first quarter of 2017, Li noted.

However, the company saw its revenues slide 5.6% on year to NT$22.48 billion and net profits contract 5.5% to NT$2.84 billion in the first quarter. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.87 compared to NT$0.92 of a year earlier.