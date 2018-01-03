CHT sees MOD subscribers increase

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The number of MOD subscribers at Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has increased to over 1.6 million, and is expected to reach the company's goal of having two million subscribers by the end of 2018.

To ramp up its MOD subscribers, CHT has continued to improve the content by introducing more channels, including those for sports and movies, and also launched various packages targeting different client segments.

Meanwhile, set-top box (STB) sales in Taiwan have been expanding. In 2017, about 50,000 units of Xiaomi Technology's STBs were sold, as well as a substantial amount of Bandott STBs from Foxconn Electronics, noted market sources.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, January 2018