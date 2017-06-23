Chunghwa Telecom to offer 4-carrier aggregation services

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has said it will begin to offer four-carrier aggregation (4Ca) services to increase traffic speeds utilizing 1800MHz and 2600MHz frequency bands soon.

Using the 4Ca technology transmission speeds could reach up to 500Mbps compared to 300Mbps on 3Ca technology, the company said.

The 4Ca services will implemented at a total of 20 hot spots scattered around the island as well as Taiwan High-Speed Rail stations in northern Taiwan initially, the company added.

The bandwidth of CHT's 4G networks will be expanded to 110MHz in July, the company noted.

The company's 4G service subscriptions have reached 7.5 million recently and is expected to top over 8.5 million by the end of 2017, said the company.