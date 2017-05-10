Innolux revenues up over 35% on year in April

LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its April 2017 consolidated revenues came to NT$28.4 billion (US$938.69 million), decreasing 9.5% sequentially but rising 35.6% on year.
The maker shipped 9.5 million units of large-size panels in April, an on-month decrease of 7.2%. Shipments for small- to medium-size panels totaled 18.4 million units, down 27.8% sequentially.
In first-quarter 2017, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$86 billion, up 52.5% on year but down 3.8% sequentially.
The first quarter's large-size shipments totaled 26.85 million units, down 11% sequentially, while shipments to the small- to medium-size segment totaled 61.86 million units, flat from aquarter ago.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
31,354
|
14.4%
|
67.6%
|
86,026
|
52.5%
Feb-17
|
27,412
|
0.6%
|
64.9%
|
54,672
|
45%
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
Jun-16
|
23,365
|
3.8%
|
(22.5%)
|
123,222
|
(36.5%)
May-16
|
22,505
|
7.5%
|
(27.9%)
|
99,857
|
(39%)
Apr-16
|
20,935
|
11.9%
|
(35.4%)
|
77,352
|
(41.7%)
Mar-16
|
18,705
|
12.5%
|
(49.3%)
|
56,417
|
(43.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017