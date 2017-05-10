Innolux revenues up over 35% on year in April

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its April 2017 consolidated revenues came to NT$28.4 billion (US$938.69 million), decreasing 9.5% sequentially but rising 35.6% on year.

The maker shipped 9.5 million units of large-size panels in April, an on-month decrease of 7.2%. Shipments for small- to medium-size panels totaled 18.4 million units, down 27.8% sequentially.

In first-quarter 2017, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$86 billion, up 52.5% on year but down 3.8% sequentially.

The first quarter's large-size shipments totaled 26.85 million units, down 11% sequentially, while shipments to the small- to medium-size segment totaled 61.86 million units, flat from aquarter ago.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 31,354 14.4% 67.6% 86,026 52.5% Feb-17 27,412 0.6% 64.9% 54,672 45% Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%) Jun-16 23,365 3.8% (22.5%) 123,222 (36.5%) May-16 22,505 7.5% (27.9%) 99,857 (39%) Apr-16 20,935 11.9% (35.4%) 77,352 (41.7%) Mar-16 18,705 12.5% (49.3%) 56,417 (43.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017