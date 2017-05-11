Taipei, Friday, May 12, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Innolux nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, recording consolidated revenues of NT$86.026 billion (US$2.83 billion), slipping 3.75% on quarter; gross margin of 23.65%, up 1.50pp; net operating profit of NT$14.632 billion, up 4.54%; net profit of NT$11.858 billion, up 9.10%; and net EPS of NT$1.19.

Innolux shipped 6.814 million square meters of panels in total area in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 8.1% on quarter, and the corresponding average selling price (ASP) stood at US$399 per square meter.

In terms of applications, TVs accounted for 53% of the first-quarter consolidated revenues; notebooks and tablets for 15%; desktop monitors for 10%; and handsets and commercial displays for 22%. Below 10-inch panels accounted for 20% of the revenues, 10- to below 20-inch for 18%; 20- to below 30-inch for 12%; 30- to below 40-inch for 1%; and 40-inch and above for 49%.

Innolux started production at a new 8.6G TFT-LCD line earlier in 2017 and expects capacity utilization to increase to full at 45,000 glass substrates monthly in the third or fourth quarter of 2017. The line mainly produces 50-inch TV panels, with yield rates on the rise.

For business outlook in second-quarter 2017, Innolux expects large-size panel shipments to grow 7-9% sequentially and the corresponding ASP to drop 1-3%, while small- to medium-size panel shipments will slip 7-9% sequentially but their ASP will rise 11-13%.

Innolux said it is poised to produce 18:9 all-screen smartphone panels to meet growing for them. As Innolux has obtained significant orders for panels for tablets and consumer electronics, the company will adjust utilization of all production capacity to increase output of such panels in the second quarter.

