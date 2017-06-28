Panel and component suppliers gearing up for robust demand for 18:9 displays

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

LCD panel makers and panel-related component suppliers are gearing up for robust demand for 18:9 LCD panels from the smartphone sector in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources

Following the steps of Samsung Electronics and Apple, China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Technology are expected to begin rolling out models equipped with 18:9 all-screen displays in the second half of the year, said the sources.

But instead of using OLED panels, which Samsung and Apple have adopted, China's smartphone vendors are likely to use 18:9 TFT-LCD panels for their all-screen models due to a scarcity of OLED panels, indicated the sources.

Samsung Display is currently the primary supplier of OLED panels for Samsung Electronics and Apple, with its current production capacity for OLED panels being fully booked by the top-two smartphone vendors, added the sources.

For this reason, China's smartphone vendors are preparing to purchase 18:9 TFT-LCD panels from AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPTs), HannStar Display, BOE Technology, or even Samsung Display for their all-screen models.

Although TFT-LCD panel makers still need to make some upgrades with regards to manufacturing processes in order to produce 18:9 LCD panels, the yield rates, stability, and prices of TFT-LCD panels are competitive in the mid-tier smartphone segment as compared to OLED panels, said the sources.

Volume shipments of all-screen TFT-LCD panels from Taiwan-based flat panel makers are expected to gain momentum in the fourth quarter of 2017.