Taipei, Thursday, April 20, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Innolux, Sharp cooperating on OLED panels
Rebecca Kuo, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Innolux is cooperating with Sharp for R&D of OLED technology and supporting Sharp's construction of a 4.5 OLED factory in Japan, according to Innolux honorary chairmen Tuan Hsing-chien.

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and its subsidiaries made stake investments to become the majority shareholder of Sharp in March 2016. Tuan stepped down as Innolux chairman in June 2016 and was appointed a consultant for the Foxconn Group specifically to promote reform of Sharp's panel business, especially cost reductions.

For panel production in particular, Innolux and Sharp are complementary in terms of technology, production capacity and factory management, Tuan said.

While Sharp has a simple OLED panel production line, Innolux has an OLED experimental line with better equipment. Therefore, Sharp's and Innolux's R&D engineers have jointly undertaken OLED experiments using Innolux's experimental line before Sharp's 4.5G OLED factory is completed, Tuan noted. In April or May, Innolux will send about 10 engineers to Sharp's factory, Tuan said.

In addition to cooperation in OLED panels, Innolux and Sharp may cooperate on IGZO TFT-LCD panels, Tuan noted. As it is relatively easy to transform a-Si TFT-LCD production equipment to producing IGZO TFT-LCD panels, Innolux is likely to provide some of its IGZO TFT-LCD production capacity for use by Sharp, Tuan indicated.

Innolux honorary chairman Tuan Hsing-chien

Innolux honorary chairman Tuan Hsing-chien
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017

Realtime news

  • RDA chip shipments for IoT applications top 1 million units

    Bits + chips | 29min ago

  • ASML secures pull-in of EUV equipment orders

    Bits + chips | 58min ago

  • IC distributor Audix reports strong earnings for 1Q17

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 1h ago

  • Macronix, Winbond, Richwave benefiting from use of OLED panels

    Bits + chips | 2h 37min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC to release more 4G band units

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 36min ago

  • Innolux makes efforts to reuse water

    Displays | 3h 42min ago

  • Delta Electronics creates green building in Netherlands

    IT + CE | 3h 47min ago

  • Macronix quad-SPI memory selected by STMicroelectronics for new MCU

    Bits + chips | 3h 52min ago

  • PTI to enjoy robust demand for NAND flash

    Bits + chips | 4h 25min ago

  • HTC to promote Vive bundled with Nvidia, MSI products in the US

    IT + CE | Apr 19, 22:01

  • Sharp plans to re-enter tablet market in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:48

  • Foxconn opens stock exchange program for robot-development subsidiary in China

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:46

  • APT to install 300 large-scale base stations for 2600MHz frequency band

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:45

  • Gaming notebook shipments expected to enjoy over 20% growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:43

  • AMEC aims to grow revenues to CNY2 billion in 2020

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:42

  • Powerchip chairman expects long-term DRAM shortage

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:42

  • China expanding bike-sharing market to boost IoT chip demand, says MediaTek

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:21

  • Storage maker Promise pushes hyperconverged server solutions

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 21:08

  • Quanta, Pegatron, Getac, Nishoku benefit from automotive market in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 20:57

  • IC distributor Audix reports strong earnings for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 20:55

  • RDA chip shipments for IoT applications top 1 million units

    Before Going to Press | Apr 19, 20:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link