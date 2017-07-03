TV panel prices to continue to fall in July, says firm

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 3 July 2017]

Prices of TV panels will continue to drift downward in July due to increased supply from the newly commenced production lines of China-based flat panel makers, while the traditional peak-season demand has not yet come early in the third quarter, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

In July, quotes for 32-inch TV panels will drop US$1 per unit, while those for 39.5- to 43-inch panels are likely to fall US$3-5 on average.

Meanwhile, prices of 49- and 50-inch panels will fall US$3 due to increased supplies, and those for 55- and 65-inch ones will slip by US$5 due to high inventory levels at channels, pointed out the consulting firm.

Quotes for monitor panels will also decline slightly in July as inventory levels at channels remain high, and some panel makers will shift part of their TV panel lines to produce monitor panels.

However, notebook panels, including 13-inch HD TN and 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panels, will remain flat in July as compared to the previous month due to healthy inventories for complete sets and increasing purchases from brand vendors, said Sigmaintell.