Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
17°C
EIH cooperates with Texen to offer smart cosmetics packaging solution
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has offered a smart packaging solution for cosmetics in cooperation with Texen, a France-based provider of luxury and beauty products. The smart solution integrates EIH's e-paper and Texen's packaging designs, according to EIH.

The smart packaging solution enable buyers of cosmetic products to use smartphone-based NFC (near filed communication) to leave messages on the packaging for transmission to gift receivers, EIH said. The message can be persistently displayed without power supply, EIH noted

The smart packaging solution is personalized and allows vendors of cosmetic products to order customized packaging, EIH indicated.

Smart cosmetics packagign solution

Smart cosmetics packaging solution jointly developed by EIH and Texen
Photo: E IH

Advantest
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link