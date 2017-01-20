EIH cooperates with Texen to offer smart cosmetics packaging solution

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has offered a smart packaging solution for cosmetics in cooperation with Texen, a France-based provider of luxury and beauty products. The smart solution integrates EIH's e-paper and Texen's packaging designs, according to EIH.

The smart packaging solution enable buyers of cosmetic products to use smartphone-based NFC (near filed communication) to leave messages on the packaging for transmission to gift receivers, EIH said. The message can be persistently displayed without power supply, EIH noted

The smart packaging solution is personalized and allows vendors of cosmetic products to order customized packaging, EIH indicated.

Smart cosmetics packaging solution jointly developed by EIH and Texen

Photo: E IH