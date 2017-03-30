Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
25°C
E Ink swings to operating profits in 2016
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) turned its business operations from net operating loss of NT449 million (US$14.2 million) in 2015 to net operating profit of NT$61 million) in 2016, the firm said at a March 29 investors conference.

The turnaround was mainly because EIH phased out production of LCD displays and concentrated production on e-paper, company chairman Frank Ko said.

EIH focuses marketing of e-book readers on the China and India markets and expects e-book reader shipments in first-half 2017 to grow on year. For electronic shelf labels used in retail stores, EIH expects shipments in 2017 to increase by over 20% on year. EIH also began shipping smart e-paper tags used in baggage in 2016 and is developing e-paper notebooks.

EIH has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.50 for 2016, accounting for 88.76% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.69.

E Ink: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$m)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

3,474

(21.83%)

24.16%

14,006

5.25%

Gross margin

36.99%

(1.15pp)

1.18pp

36.56%

5.38pp

Net operating profit

(48)

61

Net profit

891

75.05%

16.32%

1,908

253.99%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.79

1.69

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link