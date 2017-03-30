E Ink swings to operating profits in 2016

EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) turned its business operations from net operating loss of NT449 million (US$14.2 million) in 2015 to net operating profit of NT$61 million) in 2016, the firm said at a March 29 investors conference.
The turnaround was mainly because EIH phased out production of LCD displays and concentrated production on e-paper, company chairman Frank Ko said.
EIH focuses marketing of e-book readers on the China and India markets and expects e-book reader shipments in first-half 2017 to grow on year. For electronic shelf labels used in retail stores, EIH expects shipments in 2017 to increase by over 20% on year. EIH also began shipping smart e-paper tags used in baggage in 2016 and is developing e-paper notebooks.
EIH has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.50 for 2016, accounting for 88.76% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.69.
|
E Ink: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$m)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
3,474
|
(21.83%)
|
24.16%
|
14,006
|
5.25%
|
Gross margin
|
36.99%
|
(1.15pp)
|
1.18pp
|
36.56%
|
5.38pp
|
Net operating profit
|
(48)
|
|
|
61
|
|
Net profit
|
891
|
75.05%
|
16.32%
|
1,908
|
253.99%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.79
|
|
|
1.69
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017