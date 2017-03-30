E Ink swings to operating profits in 2016

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) turned its business operations from net operating loss of NT449 million (US$14.2 million) in 2015 to net operating profit of NT$61 million) in 2016, the firm said at a March 29 investors conference.

The turnaround was mainly because EIH phased out production of LCD displays and concentrated production on e-paper, company chairman Frank Ko said.

EIH focuses marketing of e-book readers on the China and India markets and expects e-book reader shipments in first-half 2017 to grow on year. For electronic shelf labels used in retail stores, EIH expects shipments in 2017 to increase by over 20% on year. EIH also began shipping smart e-paper tags used in baggage in 2016 and is developing e-paper notebooks.

EIH has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.50 for 2016, accounting for 88.76% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.69.

E Ink: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$m) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 3,474 (21.83%) 24.16% 14,006 5.25% Gross margin 36.99% (1.15pp) 1.18pp 36.56% 5.38pp Net operating profit (48) 61 Net profit 891 75.05% 16.32% 1,908 253.99% Net EPS (NT$) 0.79 1.69

