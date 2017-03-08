E Ink, DNP cooperate to develop POP

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) has cooperated with Japan-based Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) to develop POP (point-of-purchase), an interactive advertising display for use in retail stores, and will launch the POP in April 2017, according to EIH.

Based on EIH-developed Prism color-variable e-paper technology, POP can sense consumers' shopping behavior in retail stores, such as the merchandise items the pick. And the POP reacts by displaying responsive colors and patterns in line with the sensed behavior. Such interactive display can make product display more eye-catching and thereby enhance consumers' impression on and brand image of products.

POP features e-paper of only 0.5mm in thickness and uses batteries. Prism color-variable e-paper technology has a palette of seven colors, that is, red, green, dark blue, black, light blue, yellow and brown. POP is being showcased at the RetailTech Japan 2017 in Tokyo during March 7-10.

EIH has partnered with DNP since 2016 to boost commercial application of e-paper, according to EIH chairman and CEO Frank Ko.