Ineltek exhibiting ParceLive equipped with EIH-produced e-paper at Embedded World 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Ineltek, a Germany-based independent distributor of semiconductors and display products in the UK and Ireland, is showcasing ParceLive, a live parcel tracker enabling parcel owners to access real-time information on locations and conditions of parcels in the entire process of shipment, at the Embedded World Exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, during March 14-16, according to electrophoretic display e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH), the supplier of e-paper used in a 2.9-inch screen of the tracker.

At full charging using Li batteries, the e-paper-based screen can display for several weeks, EIH said. In addition to tracking, parcel owners can ask for changes in destination via ParceLive, EIH noted. There is return address and pre-paid postage for free return of ParceLive by parcel receivers for reuse of the tracker, EIH indicated.

ParceLive is developed by UK-based Hanhaa through cooperation with Ineltek, with Ineltek adopting EIH-produced e-paper for the tracker, EIH noted.

ParceLive with a 2.9-inch screen to display information

Photo: EIH