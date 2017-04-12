Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Huawei launches flagship smartphone P10 Plus
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Huawei has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Huawei P10 Plus, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$23,900 (US$780) unlocked. The availability of the model will begin on April 15.

Huawei looks to double the sale of its P- and M-series smartphones in the local market in 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing Gary Tsao, president of wireless device business unit of Xunwei Technologies, Huawei's sole distributor in Taiwan.

The P10 Plus comes in less than one month after Huawei launched its Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro in mid-March, priced at NT$22,900 and NT$26,900, respectively, unlocked.

Huawei currently accounts for less than 1% of Taiwan's smartphone market, compared to a 4% share held by rival China-based brand Oppo, indicated the paper.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
