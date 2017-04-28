Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:23 (GMT+8)
China market: More vendors to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Gionee will follow the steps of domestic rival Huawei to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras in the second half of 2017, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

Gionee is expected to begin volume production of its first dual-lens model in May, while both Oppo and Vivo will start producing comparable models in the second half of 2017, said the sources.

Taiwan-based camera module makers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optial, and China-based rivals Sunny Optical, O-film Tech and Truly Optoelectronics will benefit from the rising popularity of dual-lens cameras, the sources added.

For example, Truly Optoelectronics is selling its dual-lens modules to Oppo, Vivo and Gionee, while O-film is shipping its products to Xiaomi, the sources indicated.

Truly Optoelectronics plans to ramp up capacity for its dual-lens modules to four million units a month in July, up from three million units currently, in order to meet increasing demand, the sources revealed.

